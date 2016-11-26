Here's How The World's Political Leaders Are Reacting To Fidel Castro's Death Castro died at the age of 90. Twitter

Ismael Francisco / AP

Fidel Castro, leader of the Cuban revolution, died at the age of 90 on Friday. As the world awoke to the news of Castro's death, condolence messages began to pour in from leaders across the globe.

US President Barack Obama said Fidel Castro's passing "fills Cubans — in Cuba and in the United States — with powerful emotions": History will record and judge the enormous impact of this singular figure on the people and world around him.

For nearly six decades, the relationship between the United States and Cuba was marked by discord and profound political disagreements. During my presidency, we have worked hard to put the past behind us, pursuing a future in which the relationship between our two countries is defined not by our differences but by the many things that we share as neighbors and friends - bonds of family, culture, commerce, and common humanity. This engagement includes the contributions of Cuban Americans, who have done so much for our country and who care deeply about their loved ones in Cuba.



Today, we offer condolences to Fidel Castro's family, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Cuban people. In the days ahead, they will recall the past and also look to the future. As they do, the Cuban people must know that they have a friend and partner in the United States of America.

US President-elect Donald Trump had little to say on Twitter Fidel Castro is dead!

But he later released a more detailed, fiery statement: Today, the world marks the passing of a brutal dictator who oppressed his own people for nearly six decades. Fidel Castro’s legacy is one of firing squads, theft, unimaginable suffering, poverty and the denial of fundamental human rights.



While Cuba remains a totalitarian island, it is my hope that today marks a move away from the horrors endured for too long, and toward a future in which the wonderful Cuban people finally live in the freedom they so richly deserve.



Though the tragedies, deaths and pain caused by Fidel Castro cannot be erased, our administration will do all it can to ensure the Cuban people can finally begin their journey toward prosperity and liberty. I join the many Cuban Americans who supported me so greatly in the presidential campaign, including the Brigade 2506 Veterans Association that endorsed me, with the hope of one day soon seeing a free Cuba.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence was also glad to see Castro gone. The tyrant #Castro is dead. New hope dawns. We will stand with the oppressed Cuban people for a free and democratic Cuba. Viva Cuba Libre!

Enrique Peña Nieto, President of Mexico: “I lament the passing of Fidel Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban revolution and emblem of the 20th century. Fidel Castro was a friend of Mexico, promoter of a bilateral relationship based on respect, dialogue and solidarity.” Lamento el fallecimiento de Fidel Castro Ruz, líder de la Revolución cubana y referente emblemático del siglo XX.

Fidel Castro fue un amigo de México, promotor de una relación bilateral basada en el respeto, el diálogo y la solidaridad.

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev: "Fidel Castro has left an indelible mark on the history of humankind." "Fidel stood up and strengthened his country during the harshest American blockade, when there was colossal pressure on him and he still took his country out of this blockade to a path of independent development," Interfax news agency quoted Gorbachev as saying. "In the past years, even when Fidel Castro was not formally in power, his role in strengthening the country was huge," Gorbachev said.

French President François Hollande: “Fidel Castro was a towering figure of the 20th century. He incarnated the Cuban revolution, in both its hopes and subsequent disillusionments,” Hollande said. “France, which condemned human rights abuses in Cuba, had equally challenged the US embargo on Cuba, and France was glad to see the two countries re-establish dialogue and open ties between themselves."

Jose Goitia / AP Castro welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin to Cuba in 2000.

Russian President Vladimir Putin: “The name of this distinguished statesman is rightly considered the symbol of an era in modern world history,” Putin said in a telegram to Cuban President Raul Castro cited by the Kremlin. “Fidel Castro was a sincere and reliable friend of Russia.” Putin added that Castro has managed to build a “free and independent Cuba” that “became an influential member of the international community and served as an inspiration for many countries and peoples.” Putin called Castro a “strong and wise person who always looked to the future with confidence" and said his "memory will forever remain in the hearts of the citizens of Russia.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping: In a message read out on China’s main TV channel, Xi said, "The Chinese people have lost a good and true comrade. Comrade Castro will live forever." Xi added Castro was “a great man of our time” and that “history and people will remember him."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: "It is with deep sorrow that I learned today of the death of Cuba’s longest serving president... We join the people of Cuba today in mourning the loss of this remarkable leader," Trudeau said in a statement. Trudeau also mentioned the long friendship between his father, former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, and Castro. "While a controversial figure, both Mr Castro’s supporters and detractors recognize his tremendous dedication and love the Cuban people who had a need and lasting affection for ‘El Comandante’."

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi: Fidel Castro was one of the most iconic personalities of the 20th century. India mourns the loss of a great friend.

I extend my deepest condolences to the Government & people of Cuba on the sad demise of Fidel Castro. May his soul rest in peace.

Pesident of Ecuador Rafael Correa: “He was a great one. Fidel is dead. Long live Cuba! Long live Latin America!” Se fue un grande. Murió Fidel. ¡Viva Cuba! ¡Viva América Latina!

Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela: “To all the revolutionaries of the world, we have to continue his legacy and his flag of independence, of socialism, of homeland.” A tod@s l@s Revolucionari@s del Mundo nos toca seguir con su Legado y su Bandera de Independencia,de Socialismo,de Patria Humana...

Irish President Michael Higgins: "Fidel Castro will be remembered as a giant among global leaders whose view was not only one of freedom for his people but for all of the oppressed and excluded peoples on the planet," Higgins said in a statement.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson: Fidel #Castro's death marks the end of an era for #Cuba & the start of a new one for Cuba's people

Namibian president Hage Geingob: The death of #Fidel signals the end of an era. Our comrade is no more but his revolutionary legacy will remain with… https://t.co/4UFVojbmed

However, not everyone will remember Castro in a positive light. Republican Senator Ted Cruz, whose Cuban father obtained political asylum in the US during Castro's reign, posted a strongly-worded statement on Facebook. "Fidel Castro's death cannot bring back his thousands of victims, nor can it bring comfort to their families," Cruz said. "Today we remember them and honor the brave souls who fought the lonely fight against the brutal Communist dictatorship he imposed on Cuba.”

Florida senator Marco Rubio, a Cuban-American from Miami, called Castro "an evil, murderous dictator." History will remember Fidel Castro as an evil, murderous dictator who inflicted misery & suffering on his own peopl… https://t.co/eCFmRR9RQ1

In a statement, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, the first Cuban-American elected to Congress, said Castro’s death should be an opportunity to “write a new chapter in the history of Cuba." "The day that the people, both inside the island and out, have waited for has arrived: A tyrant is dead and a new beginning can dawn on the last remaining communist bastion of the Western hemisphere. Those who still rule Cuba with an iron grip may attempt to delay the island’s liberation, but they cannot stop it," she said.

A tyrant is dead + a new beginning can dawn on the oppressed island of #Cuba.#Cuban ppl must b guaranteed #liberty, #democracy, #humanrights