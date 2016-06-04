15 Of Muhammad Ali's Most Inspiring Quotes
"I am the greatest."
1. "I am the greatest, I said that even before I knew I was. I figured that if I said it enough, I would convince the world that I really was the greatest."
2. "Cassius Clay is a slave name. I didn't choose it, and I didn't want it. I am Muhammad Ali, a free name, and I insist people using it when speaking to me and of me."
3. "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee, your hands can't hit, what your eyes can't see."
4. "I hated every minute of training, but I said, 'Don't quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.'"
5. "Impossible is just a big word thrown around by small men who find it easier to live in the world they've been given than to explore the power they have to change it. Impossible is not a fact. It's an opinion. Impossible is not a declaration. It's a dare. Impossible is potential. Impossible is temporary. Impossible is nothing."
6. "I wish people would love everybody else the way they love me. It would be a better world."
7. "It's not bragging if you can back it up."
8. “He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.”
9. “I’ve wrestled with alligators / I’ve tussled with a whale / I done handcuffed lightning / And throw thunder in jail.”
10. “There are no pleasures in a fight, but some of my fights have been a pleasure to win.”
11. “Don’t count the days; make the days count.”
12. “If they can make penicillin out of moldy bread, they can sure make something out of you.”
13. “Only a man who knows what it is like to be defeated can reach down to the bottom of his soul and come up with the extra ounce of power it takes to win when the match is even.”
14. “A man who views the world the same at 50 as he did at 20 has wasted 30 years of his life.”
15. “If my mind can conceive it, and my heart can believe it — then I can achieve it.”
