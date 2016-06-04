BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

15 Of Muhammad Ali's Most Inspiring Quotes

sports

15 Of Muhammad Ali's Most Inspiring Quotes

"I am the greatest."

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Headshot of Alicia Melville-Smith

Alicia Melville-Smith

BuzzFeed News Reporter, UK

Posted on June 4, 2016, at 3:10 a.m. ET

1. "I am the greatest, I said that even before I knew I was. I figured that if I said it enough, I would convince the world that I really was the greatest."

Action Images / Reuters

2. "Cassius Clay is a slave name. I didn't choose it, and I didn't want it. I am Muhammad Ali, a free name, and I insist people using it when speaking to me and of me."

Action Images / Reuters

3. "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee, your hands can't hit, what your eyes can't see."

Action Images / Reuters

4. "I hated every minute of training, but I said, 'Don't quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.'"

AP Photo
AP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT

5. "Impossible is just a big word thrown around by small men who find it easier to live in the world they've been given than to explore the power they have to change it. Impossible is not a fact. It's an opinion. Impossible is not a declaration. It's a dare. Impossible is potential. Impossible is temporary. Impossible is nothing."

Andreas Meier / Reuters

6. "I wish people would love everybody else the way they love me. It would be a better world."

Action Images / Reuters

7. "It's not bragging if you can back it up."

Steve Marcus / Reuters

8. “He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.”

Jason Reed / Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT

9. “I’ve wrestled with alligators / I’ve tussled with a whale / I done handcuffed lightning / And throw thunder in jail.”

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

10. “There are no pleasures in a fight, but some of my fights have been a pleasure to win.”

John Rooney / AP
AP Photo

11. “Don’t count the days; make the days count.”

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

12. “If they can make penicillin out of moldy bread, they can sure make something out of you.”

Jeff Christensen / Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT

13. “Only a man who knows what it is like to be defeated can reach down to the bottom of his soul and come up with the extra ounce of power it takes to win when the match is even.”

Joe Migon / AP

14. “A man who views the world the same at 50 as he did at 20 has wasted 30 years of his life.”

Bill Hudson / AP
AP Photo

15. “If my mind can conceive it, and my heart can believe it — then I can achieve it.”

Robert Galbraith / Reuters

Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali Has Died

buzzfeed.com

Athletes, Entertainers, And Admirers Pay Tribute To Muhammad Ali

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT