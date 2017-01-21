BuzzFeed News

Massive Women's Marches Were Held Across The Globe To Protest Donald Trump

Marches were held worldwide in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington on Saturday.

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Headshot of Alicia Melville-Smith

Alicia Melville-Smith

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on January 22, 2017, at 7:01 a.m. ET

Posted on January 21, 2017, at 8:57 a.m. ET

Sydney, Australia

Brook Mitchell / Getty Images
Brook Mitchell / Getty Images
Brook Mitchell / Getty Images

Paris, France

Eric Feferberg / AFP / Getty Images

Auckland, New Zealand

Fiona Goodall / Getty Images
Fiona Goodall / Getty Images
Helsinki, Finland

Jussi Nukari / AFP / Getty Images

Marseille, France

Boris Horvat / AFP / Getty Images

Berlin, Germany

Steffi Loos / Getty Images
Steffi Loos / Getty Images
Steffi Loos / Getty Images
Steffi Loos / Getty Images
Brussels, Belgium

Emmanuel Dunand / AFP / Getty Images

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

Durban, South Africa

Rajesh Jantilal / AFP / Getty Images
Rajesh Jantilal / AFP / Getty Images
London, England

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Pristina, Kosovo

Armend Nimani / AFP / Getty Images

Barcelona, Spain

Lluis Gene / AFP / Getty Images
Rome, Italy

Tiziana Fabi / AFP / Getty Images

Melbourne, Australia

Wayne Taylor / Getty Images
Wayne Taylor / Getty Images
Wayne Taylor / Getty Images
Wayne Taylor / Getty Images

Macau, Macau

Anthony Kwan / Getty Images
Budapest, Hungary

Attila Kisbenedek / AFP / Getty Images

Accra, Ghana

Cristina Aldehuela / AFP / Getty Images

Bangalore, India

Manjunath Kiran / AFP / Getty Images

Antarctica

Pre-march photo! #womensMarchAntarctica ❤️🐧
linda zunas @lindazunas

Pre-march photo! #womensMarchAntarctica ❤️🐧

