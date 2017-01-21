Massive Women's Marches Were Held Across The Globe To Protest Donald Trump
Marches were held worldwide in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington on Saturday.
Sydney, Australia
Paris, France
Auckland, New Zealand
Helsinki, Finland
Marseille, France
Berlin, Germany
Brussels, Belgium
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Durban, South Africa
London, England
Pristina, Kosovo
Barcelona, Spain
Rome, Italy
Melbourne, Australia
Macau, Macau
Budapest, Hungary
Accra, Ghana
Bangalore, India
Antarctica
