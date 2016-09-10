US And Russia Finally Agree New Ceasefire Deal In Syria

The agreement is expected to expand the counterterrorism fight in Syria and aid deliveries to Syrian civilians.

After months of negotiations, the US and Russia on Saturday agreed to a ceasefire deal in Syria in a bid to stem fighting between the US-supported rebels and Russian-backed government forces.



During a press conference early Saturday in Geneva, US Secretary of State John Kerry confirmed that a ceasefire would begin at sundown on Sept. 12, coinciding with the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.

In addition to the ceasefire, the arrangement also requires Moscow to pressure Assad's government to halt all offensive operations against Syria's armed opposition in certain areas, which were not detailed. In turn, Washington must persuade US-backed rebels to stop working with with Fath al-Sham, an al-Qaeda-linked group previously known as the al-Nusra Front, and other extremist groups.



The full military deal will go into effect if both sides abide by the truce for a week and allow unimpeded humanitarian deliveries. The US and Russia will then begin intelligence sharing and targeting coordination, while Assad's air and ground forces will be restricted to running operations against ISIS only.

"Today the United States and Russia are announcing a plan which we hope will reduce violence, ease suffering, and resume movement toward a negotiated peace and a political transition in Syria," Kerry said. "We are announcing an arrangement that we think has the capability of sticking, but it is dependent on people's choices."

"It has the ability to stick, provided the regime and the opposition both meet their obligations, which we — and we expect other supporting countries — will strongly encourage them to do," he said.