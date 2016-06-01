Up To 26 Women Reported To Have Been Sexually Assaulted At German Music Festival

Police said they had arrested three men in relation to attacks at the Schlossgrabenfest music festival.

Up to 26 women have reported being sexually assaulted at a music festival in the German city of Darmstadt over the weekend.

A total of 14 formal complaints were lodged with police following a spate of gropings at the Schlossgrabenfest festival, the Associated Press reported.

Local media also said on Tuesday that 26 women in total had come forward reporting they had been assaulted there.