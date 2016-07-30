Turkey's President Forgives People Facing Court Cases For Insulting Him

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced he would withdraw the cases as a "gesture" following this month's failed military coup.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has withdrawn all court cases filed against people who had been charged with insulting him and "forgiven" them.

In the wake of the foiled military coup on July 15, Erdogan said Friday he would withdraw the court cases as a gesture.

"As a milestone, I hereby withdraw all the cases filed for insulting me and forgive all the offenders,” Anadolu Agency reported Erdogan as telling a Martyrs' Memorial Day ceremony in Ankara to commemorate victims of the failed coup.

"Even during the coup attempt process, we have not made the slightest compromise with the law. Every step we have taken, every decision we have made, every implementation we have launched, it has been under the constitution [and the country’s] laws."