Trump Just Retweeted A Quote By Fascist Leader Mussolini That Someone Attributed To Him

Did Trump just confuse Mussolini with himself?!?!

The parody account, called Il Duce (Mussolini's nickname) tweeted a quote from the Italian dictator and attributed it to Trump along with his campaign slogan #MakeAmericanGreatAgain.

Trump then shared the tweet with his followers.

The Il Duce account has been tweeting quotes from Mussolini and attributing them to Trump for some time now.

The quote Trump shared on Sunday has been attributed to Mussolini by various sources and is believed to have first appeared in ‘Duce (1922-42)’ in TIME magazine (2 August 1943).

Mussolini founded fascism, set up a legal dictatorship in Italy, and fought alongside Hitler in World War II.

No, we don't know what is going on at this point either.