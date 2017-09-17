BuzzFeed News

Trump Retweeted A Video From An Anti-Semitic Account Showing Him Hitting Hillary Clinton With A Golf Ball

The original poster had previously tweeted several anti-trans and racist statements.

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Last updated on September 17, 2017, at 11:03 a.m. ET

Posted on September 17, 2017, at 9:29 a.m. ET

President Trump on Sunday morning retweeted a doctored video showing him hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball — from an account that makes racial, anti-Semitic, and anti-LGBT comments.

The video compliments "Trump's amazing golf swing" — the president goes to his golf clubs constantly — and shows the ball hitting a person who appears to be Clinton, who then trips while boarding an airplane.

Trump has also retweeted accounts encouraging violence against CNN journalists in the past.

Last month Trump retweeted Jack Posobiec, a notorious alt-right personality known for creating fake scandals and stirring up conspiracy theories, including the time he made a "rape Melania" poster as a hoax to make anti-Trump supporters look violent.

The Twitter user who posted the video appears to be a vocal Trump supporter.

And a quick search through his profile shows he has shared views disparaging people. Trump has promoted fear or misinformation about people who are trans, Muslim, or Jewish, among others.

@polNewsInfinity Crooked Hillary is the medical equivalent of herpes.

Please get rid of the Hasidic Jews. They are the worst people on the planet. They have taken over areas in NY right… https://t.co/QYEQmbWraP

People NOT helping with #HurricanHarvey 👉 #Antifa 👉 #BlackLivesMatter #transgender help? You people are too b… https://t.co/cLszdv3eJm

⚠️Here is one reason the transgender ban needs to be enforced. Stop burdening tax payers with your mixed up gender… https://t.co/6x6Yft9SQc

The president also shared several other images and memes from his supporters on Sunday.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the White House for comment.

