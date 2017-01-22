Trump Counsel Kellyanne Conway Says She Is Just In It For The Fame In SNL "Chicago" Skit
"The name on everybody's lips is going to be Conway."
Have you ever wondered why Kellyanne Conway has stuck by President Donald Trump all this time?
The fame!
🎶 "The name on everybody's lips is going to be Conway."🎶
🎶 "When they google just ‘K’ my name will come up before Kanye."🎶
🎶 "When the world goes up in flames, at least for now they knew my name ... Kellyanne Conway!"🎶
-
