At Least One Person Killed, More Injured After Train Derails In The Netherlands

The passenger train came off the tracks near the Dutch town of Dalfsen, according to reports.

One person was killed and several others injured after a train hit a crane and derailed in The Netherlands Tuesday morning.

The train appears to have hit a crane on a crossing causing it to tip over and crash into a field near the town of Dalfsen, the BBC reported.

An eyewitness told local news site RTV Oost the crane was crossing the platform when it was hit by the passing Arriva train.

The railway line between Zwolle and Ommen is expected to remain closed for the day.