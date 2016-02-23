At Least One Person Killed, More Injured After Train Derails In The Netherlands
The passenger train came off the tracks near the Dutch town of Dalfsen, according to reports.
One person was killed and several others injured after a train hit a crane and derailed in The Netherlands Tuesday morning.
The train appears to have hit a crane on a crossing causing it to tip over and crash into a field near the town of Dalfsen, the BBC reported.
An eyewitness told local news site RTV Oost the crane was crossing the platform when it was hit by the passing Arriva train.
The railway line between Zwolle and Ommen is expected to remain closed for the day.
Dalfsen Mayor Han Noten first told local radio station BNR two people had been killed in the accident. He later corrected himself and said only one person had died.
"The train left Dalfsen en route to Ommen at around nine o'clock. It happened in a field, so we don't know a great deal. There are several people injured," he told the station.
"At the moment we're busy with the rescue mission and that may take awhile. Fortunately, this isn't the busiest train, so in terms of numbers it won't be as bad as we might expect, but in terms of those who died and were injured, the results will be dramatic."
