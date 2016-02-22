BuzzFeed News

This 106-Year-Old Woman Dancing For Joy As She Meets Barack Obama Will Warm Your Heart

This 106-Year-Old Woman Dancing For Joy As She Meets Barack Obama Will Warm Your Heart

Virginia McLaurin still has some moves to show off.

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Posted on February 22, 2016

Virginia McLaurin is 106 years old. On Sunday, she visited the White House and met President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

And she was pretty excited about it...

The Obamas couldn't believe it when they found out Virginia was 106.

President Obama asked her, "What's the secret to still dancing at 106?"

So she showed them.

Virginia was invited to the White House to meet the Obamas as part of Black History Month.

"I thought I would never live to get in the White House. I am so happy ... a black president ... a black wife ... and I am here to celebrate black history," Virginia told the couple.

While Michelle told her, "I want to be like you when I grow up."

"You have just made our day ... that energy, man."

Two years ago, Virginia told NBC Washington her one wish was to meet Barack Obama.

😭❤️😭

