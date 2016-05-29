These Pictures Show The Terrifying Shipwrecks That Left Up To 1,000 Refugees Feared Dead

Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters

“The summer of 2016 will be a defining year for Europe, Libya and the hundreds of thousands of desperate people who will be forced onto the sea to seek safety," founder Christopher Catrambone said in a statement.

The charity will also employ drones to help locate people in need of rescue. “Having drones on board the Phoenix will allow MOAS to be on station in the most deadly part of the journey, the stretch of sea a few nautical miles off the coast of Libya that kills thousands of people, many of whom are buried in unmarked graves," Catrambone said.