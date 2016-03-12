BuzzFeed News

Everyone Is Obsessed With This Picture Of Sasha And Malia Obama Meeting Ryan Reynolds

I mean, obviously.

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Posted on March 12, 2016, at 5:24 a.m. ET

Pete Souza / White House

Sasha and Malia Obama went to their first state dinner Thursday.

The sisters were on fire at the event and even got a shout out from Canadian prime minister and total babe Justin Trudeau.

But there was one moment in particular that got everyone all worked up.

Here is Sasha Obama, 14, meeting Canadian actor and complete hottie Ryan Reynolds while her sister Malia, 17, watches on.
Pete Souza / White House

Here is Sasha Obama, 14, meeting Canadian actor and complete hottie Ryan Reynolds while her sister Malia, 17, watches on.

This is sibling perfection.

Pete Souza / White House
Just look at this support. 👍👍

Pete Souza / White House

People are here for the moment.

Malia shading Sasha, probably for fan-girling over Ryan Reynolds. #StateDinner
Only4RM @Only4RM

Malia shading Sasha, probably for fan-girling over Ryan Reynolds. #StateDinner

Sasha Obama meeting Ryan Reynolds is all of us meeting Ryan Reynolds.
Jessica Derschowitz @jessicasara

Sasha Obama meeting Ryan Reynolds is all of us meeting Ryan Reynolds.

malia cheering on sasha as she talks to ryan reynolds. i want this framed
jessie @jessieding

malia cheering on sasha as she talks to ryan reynolds. i want this framed

Everyone was keen to point out this was peak sisterly behavior.

Sasha is fangirling over Ryan &amp; Malia is just kinda like "nice embarrass yourself infront of freaking Ryan Reynolds"
Your girl G @WGlodi

Sasha is fangirling over Ryan &amp; Malia is just kinda like "nice embarrass yourself infront of freaking Ryan Reynolds"

Malia Obama is literally every older sibling ever while she watches Sasha meet Ryan Reynolds:
Sam Stryker @sbstryker

Malia Obama is literally every older sibling ever while she watches Sasha meet Ryan Reynolds:

this picture of malia totally cheering sasha on while she talks to ryan reynolds is just so darn cute
shreeya @mermaidtroye

this picture of malia totally cheering sasha on while she talks to ryan reynolds is just so darn cute

This is sibling goals right here. 👩‍❤️‍👩

