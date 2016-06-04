The Greatest And Most Memorable Fights Of Muhammad Ali's Historic Career
“The great man has done it! This is the most joyous scene ever seen in the history of boxing!”
Muhammad Ali began training at 12 years old. He became World Heavyweight Champion in 1964 aged just 22.
Ali remains the only three-time world heavyweight champion. He won the title in 1964, 1974, and 1978.
Between February 25, 1964 and September 19, 1964 Muhammad Ali reigned as the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion.
Here are some of his most memorable moments in the ring:
Ali (still known as Cassius Clay at the time) v. Henry Cooper in 1963.
World heavyweight champion — Ali v. Sonny Liston in 1964
The Rematch — Ali v. Liston in 1965
The Fight Of The Century — Ali v. Joe Frazier in 1971
The Rumble in the Jungle — Ali v. George Foreman in 1974
Thrilla in Manila — Ali v. Joe Frazier in 1975
Three-time heavyweight champion — Ali v. Spinks in 1978.
