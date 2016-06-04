The Greatest And Most Memorable Fights Of Muhammad Ali's Historic Career

“The great man has done it! This is the most joyous scene ever seen in the history of boxing!”

Muhammad Ali began training at 12 years old. He became World Heavyweight Champion in 1964 aged just 22.

Ali remains the only three-time world heavyweight champion. He won the title in 1964, 1974, and 1978.

Between February 25, 1964 and September 19, 1964 Muhammad Ali reigned as the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion.

Here are some of his most memorable moments in the ring: