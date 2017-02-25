Foreign Language Oscar Nominees Condemn US "Fanaticism And Nationalism"

In a statement released on Friday, all six directors appeared to speak out against President Donald Trump's administration.

The six directors behind this year's Oscar-nominated foreign-language films have signed an open letter condemning the "fanaticism and nationalism we see today in the US."

In a statement released on Friday, the directors appeared to speak out against President Donald Trump's administration.

"The fear generated by dividing us into genders, colors, religions and sexualities as a means to justify violence destroys the things that we depend on – not only as artists but as humans: the diversity of cultures, the chance to be enriched by something seemingly 'foreign' and the belief that human encounters can change us for the better," the statement said. "These divisive walls prevent people from experiencing something simple but fundamental: from discovering that we are all not so different."

The letter was signed by Asghar Farhadi, the director of Iran’s The Salesman; Martin Zandvliet, director of Denmark’s Land of Mine; Hannes Holm, director of Sweden’s A Man Called Ove; Maren Ade, director of Germany’s Toni Erdmann; and Martin Butler and Bentley Dean, joint directors of Australia’s Tanna.

Farhadi, who won an Oscar in 2012 for his film A Separation, has previously announced he would boycott the ceremony in protest against Trump’s travel ban.