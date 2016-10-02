BuzzFeed News

Team Donald Trump Faces Team Hillary Clinton In Hilarious SNL "Family Feud" Skit

Vladimir Putin is Team Trump.

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Alicia Melville-Smith

Posted on October 2, 2016, at 6:49 a.m. ET

In a brilliant skit Saturday Night Live made fun of everyone supporting both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump during the election campaign.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Clinton and Trump supporters were pitted against each other in a very bizarre game of Family Feud.

On Team Donald Trump was campaign manager Kellyanne Conway and his daughter Ivanka...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oC4VXwFibWY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oC4VXwFibWY

...as well as Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie, and Russian President Vladimir Putin — who claimed he was only there because he was "Facebook friends" with Trump.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oC4VXwFibWY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oC4VXwFibWY
Over on Team Hillary Clinton was her husband Bill, and comedian Sarah Silverman...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oC4VXwFibWY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oC4VXwFibWY

...as well as Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and former rival Bernie Sanders.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oC4VXwFibWY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oC4VXwFibWY

It was all a bit silly. Putin took his shirt off, Bill flirted with Ivanka, and Lin-Manuel performed an off-the-cuff rap.

SNL / Via youtube.com

Trump's sons Trump Jnr and Eric appeared briefly to help sister Ivanka answer the question.

SNL / Via youtube.com

While Bernie had this to say about why people should vote for Hillary: "Senator Clinton is the prune juice of this election, she might not seem that appetizing but if you don't take her now you will be clogged with crap for a long time."

SNL / Via youtube.com

