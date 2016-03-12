Syrian Government And Opposition Forces Agree To Attend New Round Of Peace Talks

But there are several hurdles still to be worked out.

Members of the Syrian government delegation who will attend the Geneva peace talks.

U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura has said presidential elections need to take place in Syria in the next 18 months, Reuters reported, but this has angered the Syrian regime.



"Neither [de Mistura] nor anyone else has the right to talk about presidential elections," Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem said. "This is an exclusive right of the Syrian people."

Still, al-Moallem told the Associated Press a government delegation will travel to Switzerland on Sunday, but he said the representatives will not stay more than 24 hours if opposition rebels do not attend.



The Western-backed opposition groups said Friday they would attend the talks, which are scheduled to begin Monday.