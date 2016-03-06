Suicide Bomber Kills At Least 60 People After Driving Truck Into Crowd In Iraq

Residents gather at the site of a car bomb attack at a checkpoint in Hillah.

At least 39 civilians were among those killed, while the remaining victims were security staff, Reuters reported.

The attacker drove into an area at one of the entrances to the city of Hillah which was crowded with cars shortly after noon Sunday.



A further 70 people were wounded and more than 20 cars were damaged in the attack at the security checkpoint, medical and security officials confirmed to the wire services.