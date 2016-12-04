BuzzFeed News

"SNL" Goes Into The Woods To Hunt For Hillary Clinton

"SNL" Goes Into The Woods To Hunt For Hillary Clinton

"We set out to find her, trap her, and thank her."

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Alicia Melville-Smith

Posted on December 4, 2016, at 6:32 a.m. ET

Since losing the election to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton has been taking a break from the public eye.

However, she has been spotted a couple of times walking in the woods in Chappaqua, New York, with her dog.
Loads of people have been joking that Clinton has moved to the woods for a quiet life since the election.

In a send-up of the sightings, Saturday Night Live aired a sketch showing two investigators searching the woods for the "most elusive legend of all: Hillary Rodham Clinton."

The investigators headed to Westchester County, where they "set out to find her, trap her, and thank her."

First, they met with a woman who claimed to have shot footage of Clinton running through the woods.

After failing to track her down, they set up cameras and planted the one thing they knew she couldn't resist: a newspaper article on the recount in Wisconsin.

Clinton still managed to elude them, but they knew they were close after she left a message on the paper.

The investigators were forced to take the next logical step...

And so the hunt continued...

Meanwhile, Hillary Rodham Clinton remains as elusive as ever.
