"SNL" Goes Into The Woods To Hunt For Hillary Clinton
"We set out to find her, trap her, and thank her."
Since losing the election to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton has been taking a break from the public eye.
Loads of people have been joking that Clinton has moved to the woods for a quiet life since the election.
In a send-up of the sightings, Saturday Night Live aired a sketch showing two investigators searching the woods for the "most elusive legend of all: Hillary Rodham Clinton."
The investigators headed to Westchester County, where they "set out to find her, trap her, and thank her."
First, they met with a woman who claimed to have shot footage of Clinton running through the woods.
After failing to track her down, they set up cameras and planted the one thing they knew she couldn't resist: a newspaper article on the recount in Wisconsin.
Clinton still managed to elude them, but they knew they were close after she left a message on the paper.
The investigators were forced to take the next logical step...
And so the hunt continued...
