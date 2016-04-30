At Least 23 Dead After Six-Story Building Collapses Following Heavy Rains In Kenya

A six-month-old baby was among those rescued from the wreckage of the building in the capital of Nairobi.

At least 23 people have died after a residential building collapsed in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi Friday.

More than 134 injured people were pulled from the wreckage of the building following heavy rains, Kenyan authorities told the Associated Press.

On Tuesday, a six-month-old baby was rescued from rubble, raising hopes other survivors might still be alive.

The baby was brought to the hospital at about 6 a.m. local time with no physical injuries but was treated for dehydration, AP reported.

Rescue operations are continuing, with the Red Cross reporting more than 90 people are still missing.