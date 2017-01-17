Search For Missing MH370 Plane Called Off After Nearly Three Years

The aircraft disappeared while traveling to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur in 2014. There were 239 people on board.

The search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has been suspended after nearly three years.

In a statement, Australia, Malaysia, and China said the decision was taken with "sadness" after a long and fruitless search in the Indian Ocean.

"Today the last search vessel has left the underwater search area. Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has not been located in the 120,000 sq km (46,300 miles) search area in the southern Indian Ocean," the statement said.

"Despite every effort using the best science available, cutting-edge technology, as well as modeling and advice from highly skilled professionals who are the best in their field, unfortunately, the search has not been able to locate the aircraft."