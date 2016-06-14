Samantha Bee Says She Is Angry About The Orlando Shooting

"Love does not win, unless we love each other enough to fix our fucking problem."

During the opening of her show Full Frontal on Monday night, Bee began to talk about Orlando.

But instead of the "standard operating procedure" of talk-show hosts providing a "well-meaning speech about how we will get through this together, how love wins," Bee let her anger speak.

"Fuck it. I am too angry for that," she said. "Love does not win, unless we love each other enough to fix our fucking problem … Hey, is it OK if instead of making jokes, I just scream for seven minutes?"