Russian Helicopter Shot Down In Syria, Killing All Five On Board

Five Russians were killed on Monday after a military helicopter was shot down by rebels in northern Syria, according to Russian media reports.

Russian state news agency Interfax reported that an MI-8 helicopter was downed in the rebel-held Idlib province as it was returning to the Hmeimim base, south-east of the city of Latakia. Russia's Defense Ministry said the helicopter had been delivering humanitarian aid to Aleppo.

The Kremlin later said all five people — two officers and three crew members — on board the helicopter had died, the Associated Press reported.