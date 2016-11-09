Russia Is Super Happy Donald Trump Has Been Elected US President

Russian politicians are jubilant and say they expect a more "constructive" relationship with the US with Trump as president.

Russian politicians are expressing hope for a better relationship with the United States now that Donald Trump has been elected president.

President Vladimir Putin was among the first foreign leaders to congratulate Trump on his win.

Putin expressed "hope" that Russian–US relations would improve under a Trump presidency, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"In a telegram, Vladimir Putin expressed hope for working together in taking Russian–American relations out of current critical state, and for finding solutions to actual questions of international agenda as well as effective answers to global security threats," the statement said.

"[The] President of Russia expressed a certainty that building a constructive dialog between Moscow and Washington, that is based on principles of equality and mutual respect with accordance to each others’ positions, is in interest of people of both countries and international community as a whole. V. Putin wished D. Trump success in such important work at the head of the state."

Also speaking Wednesday morning, Putin aide Vyacheslav Volodin said he hoped relations between the two nations would improve under President-elect Donald Trump.

"Hopefully, with the new US president a more constructive dialogue between our countries is possible. [The parliament] will welcome and support any steps in this direction," Volodin told parliamentary reporters.

Many politicians also expressed hopes Trump's win would lead to the lifting of international sanctions against Russia.