Robert De Niro Calls Trump An "Idiot" And A "National Disaster"

politics

“I’d like to punch him in the face.”

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Posted on October 8, 2016, at 6:38 a.m. ET

A video of Robert De Niro talking about Donald Trump's run for president has gone viral, with many calling it his best work to date.

Everyone needs to watch Robert De Niro giving his views on Trump at least 20 times today! #VoteDeNiro
De Niro filmed the off-the-cuff remarks for #VoteYourFuture, a non-partisan campaign which hopes to encourage people to vote.

According to Vanity Fair, De Niro's comments were so damning the group chose not to make the clip part of their campaign and instead gave the video to Fox News' The Kelly File which aired it Friday night.

In the video De Niro calls Trump a "punk," "a dog," and a "bullshit artist," among other colorful language:

I mean, he’s so blatantly stupid. He’s a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig, he’s a con, he’s a bullshit artist, he’s a mutt who doesn’t know what he is talking about, doesn’t do his homework, doesn’t care.

[He] think’s he is gaming society, doesn’t pay his taxes. He’s an idiot. Colin Powell said it best: ‘He’s a national disaster.' He’s an embarrassment to this country. It makes me so angry that this country has got to this point where this fool, this bozo has wound up where he has.

He talks about how he wants to punch people in the face. Well, I’d like to punch him in the face. This is somebody that we want for president? I don’t think so.

"What I care about is the direction of this country and what I am very, very worried about is that it might go in the wrong direction with someone like Donald Trump. If you care about your future vote for it."

De Niro's passionate comments have been lauded by many on Twitter.

This is by far the best thing de Niro's done on camera since Heat. https://t.co/LKyMDaw5Gi
OK, De Niro is officially forgiven for Dirty Grandpa https://t.co/gN9RjJVFAz
The great #RobertDeNiro is also #NeverTrump . This is old school DeNiro dropping truth bombs and laying down the ga… https://t.co/mZqNjQe9nf
While many Trump supporters were, unsurprisingly, less than impressed.

Thank you Robert De Niro! Your hate filled speech about Trump just bumped up his ratings. You think your influential. Your not #RobertDeNiro
Robert De Niro is a Liberal BULLY and we don't care that he supports criminal CLINTON. @megynkelly #KellyFile
Who cares what Robert Deniro says about #Trump? He is someone who pretends to be someone else in movies. #Trump has real accomplishments.
