Robert De Niro Calls Trump An "Idiot" And A "National Disaster"
“I’d like to punch him in the face.”
A video of Robert De Niro talking about Donald Trump's run for president has gone viral, with many calling it his best work to date.
De Niro filmed the off-the-cuff remarks for #VoteYourFuture, a non-partisan campaign which hopes to encourage people to vote.
According to Vanity Fair, De Niro's comments were so damning the group chose not to make the clip part of their campaign and instead gave the video to Fox News' The Kelly File which aired it Friday night.
In the video De Niro calls Trump a "punk," "a dog," and a "bullshit artist," among other colorful language:
I mean, he’s so blatantly stupid. He’s a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig, he’s a con, he’s a bullshit artist, he’s a mutt who doesn’t know what he is talking about, doesn’t do his homework, doesn’t care.
[He] think’s he is gaming society, doesn’t pay his taxes. He’s an idiot. Colin Powell said it best: ‘He’s a national disaster.' He’s an embarrassment to this country. It makes me so angry that this country has got to this point where this fool, this bozo has wound up where he has.
He talks about how he wants to punch people in the face. Well, I’d like to punch him in the face. This is somebody that we want for president? I don’t think so.
"What I care about is the direction of this country and what I am very, very worried about is that it might go in the wrong direction with someone like Donald Trump. If you care about your future vote for it."
De Niro's passionate comments have been lauded by many on Twitter.
While many Trump supporters were, unsurprisingly, less than impressed.
