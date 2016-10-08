Robert De Niro Calls Trump An "Idiot" And A "National Disaster"

In the video De Niro calls Trump a "punk," "a dog," and a "bullshit artist," among other colorful language:



[He] think’s he is gaming society, doesn’t pay his taxes. He’s an idiot. Colin Powell said it best: ‘He’s a national disaster.' He’s an embarrassment to this country. It makes me so angry that this country has got to this point where this fool, this bozo has wound up where he has.

He talks about how he wants to punch people in the face. Well, I’d like to punch him in the face. This is somebody that we want for president? I don’t think so.

"What I care about is the direction of this country and what I am very, very worried about is that it might go in the wrong direction with someone like Donald Trump. If you care about your future vote for it."