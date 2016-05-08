Prominent Pakistani Journalist And Activist Shot Dead By Taliban Militants

Khurram Zaki had said he was "celebrating Western Secular Democracy" following the election of London's first Muslim mayor just hours before he was killed.





Zaki was eating at a restaurant in the north of Karachi when gunmen opened fire from motorbikes, the BBC reported.

A spokesperson for a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban said it was responsible for the shooting.



Zaki worked at the website Let Us Build Pakistan, which condemns religious extremism and promotes democratic and progressive values in the country.

Just hours before he was killed, Zaki had posted on his Facebook page that he was "celebrating Western Secular Democracy" after London elected its first Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan.

"Sadiq Khan is not a Pakistani," he wrote. "He is a Britisher. Credit for his rise and success goes to his own hard work and the equal opportunity quality of the British system. Pakistan and Islam have played no role in his meteoric rise.

"I am celebrating the greatness of Western Secular Democracy. In this day and age of Takfiri Deobandi/Wahabi terrorism and Islamophobia, London has risen above discrimination and bigotry and emerged as great centre of human civilisation setting a great example for the world."