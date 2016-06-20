6 People Killed As Police Crack Down On Teachers' Protest In Mexico

In the letter, the organizations said:

"Today, June 19, we were witnesses of the extremely violent procedure of the Mexican State when they repressed the teaching staff and the organized society resisting on diverse areas of the Oaxaca state, including Tehuantepec Isthmus, Nochixtlán, and the city of Oaxaca.

"As a result of the excessive use of force, at least six people died and dozens have been hurt and arrested. As of now, the whereabouts of the people apprehended are unknown, as is the total number of people dead or hurt. Medical attention has not been guaranteed and the civil population has had to create attention posts to take care of the injured, not being able to keep up with it.

"We fear that particularly violent actions will take place in the city of Oaxaca tonight. Today we have witnessed the arrival to the city of many planes of the Policía Federal and the city’s Gendarmería and the tension gets more palpable every minute."