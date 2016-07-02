BuzzFeed News

Please Let This Be Real! Frank Ocean To Finally Release New Album

Please Let This Be Real! Frank Ocean To Finally Release New Album

*screams loudly*

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Posted on July 2, 2016, at 3:44 a.m. ET

In April 2015, Frank Ocean announced his third album Boys Don't Cry would be released in July of that year.

But the album never appeared and NO explanation was given.

However, early on Saturday, a year after the album was promised, a blog post simply titled "late" appeared on boysdontcry.co.

There were no words. Just this picture of a library card return slip with a load of overdue dates.

http://boysdontcry.co/

The picture appears to be a reference to the long delay and many incorrect announcements of a new Ocean album we've all suffered through.

Date after date was rumored after Boys Don't Cry failed to materialize in July last year.

Frank Ocean / Via boysdontcry.co
And we were let down every time.

Now it seems like we may finally see a new album, the first since Ocean released Channel Orange back in 2012.

And people are HERE for it.

#FrankOcean Don't let me down again #BoysDontCry in Julyðð¾ðð¾
HBCU Art Coalition @HbcuArtCO

#FrankOcean Don't let me down again #BoysDontCry in Julyðð¾ðð¾

I AM SO HYPED. THIS IS HAPPENING. #FRANKOCEAN
Eric @E_Kubed

I AM SO HYPED. THIS IS HAPPENING. #FRANKOCEAN

Can this finally be? #frankocean
Juan de yeezus @Juanittto11

Can this finally be? #frankocean

Alright now we can get excited #FrankOcean ðð¼
á´Êá´ á´Êá´ @CptAlva

Alright now we can get excited #FrankOcean ðð¼

OH MY GOD FRANK PLEASE DONT PLAY WITH OUR EMOTIONS OH MY GOOOODDDDDDDDD #FRANKOCEAN #BOYSDONTCRY
Rishiv C. @Rish2223

OH MY GOD FRANK PLEASE DONT PLAY WITH OUR EMOTIONS OH MY GOOOODDDDDDDDD #FRANKOCEAN #BOYSDONTCRY

But not everyone is ready to believe.

When you notice that November 2016 is on the card as well as July 2016 ð³ Please be July!!! #FrankOcean
Gary Bell @GaryBell36

When you notice that November 2016 is on the card as well as July 2016 ð³ Please be July!!! #FrankOcean

Please Frank, we need this. Don't let us down again.

