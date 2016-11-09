People Think Trump's Victory Will Bolster Far-Right Support In France

"Thinking of placing a large bet on Marine Le Pen as president of France."

Conservative French politicians are celebrating Donald Trump's election as US president, calling it the first in a wave of far-right victories to come.

National Front leader Marine Le Pen was among the first foreign politicians to congratulate Trump and the "free American people" on the results.

One of her senior advisers, vice president of the National Front Florian Philippot, then tweeted that Trump's election showed "Their world is collapsing. Ours is being built."

Far-right supports across the globe began celebrating early Wednesday, as Trump's victory became more likely.

Many eyes will now turn to France ahead of its presidential election next year.