Oscar Pistorius Taken To Hospital After Injuring Himself In Prison

Pistorius told prison officials he was hurt after falling out of bed. He has been returned to prison following treatment.

South African former Olympian Oscar Pistorius was taken to hospital after suffering injuries while in prison, officials said Sunday.

Pistorius was treated at a private hospital for undisclosed injured but has now returned to jail where he is serving a six-year sentence for killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, the Associated Press reported.

Pistorius told officials he was injured after falling out of bed, correctional services department spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo said.

The former track star was first treated by medical staff at the Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria, and then transferred to Kalafong hospital, said Manelisi Wolela, another official at the department.

In response to media speculation that Pistorius had self-inflicted injuries, Wolela said in a text message to reporters: "Oscar Pistorius denied speculations of a suicide attempt."

He added: "As a policy principle, we cannot further discuss a particular offender's personal condition in the public domain."