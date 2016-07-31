Shooter Fires Into Crowd In Austin, Texas, Killing One Woman

Police were called to the scene of two separate shootings in downtown Austin, where multiple people were treated for gunshot wounds.

Emergency services confirmed on Twitter that they responded to reports of multiple victims following a shooting in downtown Austin in the early hours of Sunday.

A woman is dead and four others are being treated for gunshot wounds following two separate shootings in Austin, Texas.

On Twitter, police advised the public to avoid the area and confirmed there had been two separate shootings near to each other.

Speaking at a press conference, Austin Police Chief of Staff Brian Manley said the first incident occurred at about 2:17 a.m. when a shooter began firing into a crowd on 6th Street.

A woman in her 30s was killed. Four others were injured and taken to a hospital. The shooter has not been located.

Manley said a second unrelated shooting occurred at about 2:24 a.m. at a nearby parking garage. He said police were initially concerned they had an active shooter but quickly concluded the incidents were not connected.