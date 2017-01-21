BuzzFeed News

Newspaper Front Pages Around The World On The Inauguration Of Donald Trump

Donald Trump became America's 45th President on January 20.

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Posted on January 21, 2017, at 7:10 a.m. ET

The Times Of London (UK)

The Times

The Independent (UK)

The Independent

The Daily Mail (UK)

The Daily Mail

The Courier Mail (Australia)

The National (Scotland)

The National

New York Daily News (US)

NY Daily News

New York Post (US)

NY Post

Der Spiegel (Germany)

Il Manifesto (Italy)

Il Manifesto

The New York Times (US)

The New York Times

The Washington Post (US)

The Washington Post

Le Figaro (France)

