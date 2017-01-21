Newspaper Front Pages Around The World On The Inauguration Of Donald Trump
Donald Trump became America's 45th President on January 20.
The Times Of London (UK)
The Independent (UK)
The Daily Mail (UK)
The Courier Mail (Australia)
ADVERTISEMENT
The National (Scotland)
New York Daily News (US)
New York Post (US)
Der Spiegel (Germany)
ADVERTISEMENT
Il Manifesto (Italy)
The New York Times (US)
The Washington Post (US)
Le Figaro (France)
-
Alicia Melville-Smith is a homepage editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Alicia Melville-Smith at alicia.melville-smith@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.