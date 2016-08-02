BuzzFeed News

Millions Of People Have Been Displaced By Extreme Rain And Deadly Floods In South Asia

Hundreds have died as heavy flooding has spread across India, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Posted on August 2, 2016, at 7:00 a.m. ET

Millions of people have been displaced and hundreds have died as monsoon rains continue to cause severe flooding across South Asia.

A flood-affected family moves on a banana raft past a fishing net in Morigaon district, in Assam, India.
Anupam Nath / AP

In India at least 96 people have been killed in the floods, while about a million are taking shelter in government-run relief camps.

The flood waters have uprooted trees and brought down telephone cables in the states of Bihar in the east, Assam in the northeast, and Himachal Pradesh in the north, the Associated Press reported.
Str / AFP / Getty Images

In Nepal 102 people have been reported dead due to the extreme flooding.

Fatal floods wreak havoc in Nepal: https://t.co/HqDAO6kyWr https://t.co/OrIIDf59yr
Reuters World @ReutersWorld

Fatal floods wreak havoc in Nepal: https://t.co/HqDAO6kyWr https://t.co/OrIIDf59yr

The monsoon rains triggered floods and landslides in at least 43 districts of Nepal, a government minister said.

Last week, one of the suspension bridges in western Nepal collapsed during a raging flash flood.

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Several people are missing after a bridge collapses in #Nepal. https://t.co/9z82o3hEgs
ABC World News Now @abcWNN

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Several people are missing after a bridge collapses in #Nepal. https://t.co/9z82o3hEgs

Military helicopters have been deployed to carry out relief and rescue operations in the areas that have been most affected by the floods.

102 people killed, 277 households displaced in floods, landslides in Nepal https://t.co/6AIkBIblaK (Reuters pic)
China Xinhua News @XHNews

102 people killed, 277 households displaced in floods, landslides in Nepal https://t.co/6AIkBIblaK (Reuters pic)

In Bangladesh, more than 30 people have died from lightning strikes and flooding over the past several days.

We've reached 3,000 ppl affected by floods in #Bangladesh w/ supplies @ 6 districts. Watch this space for updates.
BRAC @BRACworld

We've reached 3,000 ppl affected by floods in #Bangladesh w/ supplies @ 6 districts. Watch this space for updates.

The International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) estimated that at least 820,000 people have been affected by the flooding in Bangladesh.

Martin Faller, head of operations at the IFRC, said the floods were much worse than in previous years.

“These communities are used to dealing with floods and landslides,&quot; Faller said in a statement. &quot;They are an annual event during monsoon season.“But this year is different. These floods are far more intense. People were simply not prepared for such excessive rainfall.&quot;
Biju Boro / AFP / Getty Images

The monsoon has also impacted the region's wildlife. At least 20 endangered rhinos were killed after flooding swept through Kaziranga National Park in Assam, India.

Park officials managed to rescue six baby rhinos and were forced to move many animals, including elephants, buffaloes, and boars, to higher ground as high flood waters engulfed them.
Anupam Nath / AP

In parts of India the flood waters have begun receding but other areas across South Asia still face extreme rain and rising flood waters.

Villagers transport their sheep on a boat in Assam, India.
Anupam Nath / AP

