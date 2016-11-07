BuzzFeed News

Many Minnesotans Are Angry At Trump Saying Their State Suffered Because Of Somali Refugees

The state may elect its first Somali-American refugee, Ilhan Omar, to Minnesota State Legislature on Tuesday.

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Alicia Melville-Smith

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 7, 2016, at 8:24 a.m. ET

On Sunday, Trump told a rally in Minneapolis that "you’ve suffered enough in Minnesota" because of Somali refugees.

Trump stepped up attacks on Muslim refugees, saying they would bring “generations of terrorism” into the US, adding that Minnesota had “suffered enough” since the state has become home to Somali refugees.

“A Trump administration will not admit any refugees without the support of the local community where they are being placed,” Trump said on Sunday. “It’s the least they can do for you. You’ve suffered enough in Minnesota."

Since the comments began to circulate in the media, many Minnesotans have made it clear they are not happy with Trump's comments.

This is horrible--as a counterpoint my Somali students are now college sophomores working toward degrees in medicin… https://t.co/nTOQDwVt7B
David Miller @EdibleExeter

This is horrible--as a counterpoint my Somali students are now college sophomores working toward degrees in medicin… https://t.co/nTOQDwVt7B

Reply Retweet Favorite
Minnesota is a state proud of its refugee communities, especially our Somali population. @realDonaldTrump, how dare you.
Erika Naegeli @erikanaegeli

Minnesota is a state proud of its refugee communities, especially our Somali population. @realDonaldTrump, how dare you.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Trump: Minnesota "has suffered enough" due to Somali refugees. Some facts:
a @_a_sharif

Trump: Minnesota "has suffered enough" due to Somali refugees. Some facts:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Dear @realDonaldTrump, Somali immigrants are: 🚔 Cops 🏥 Doctors 🔬 Scientists 🏛 Lawyers 💡 Entrepreneurs 🎓 Teachers and... Human beings.
Matt Roznowski @MattRoznowski

Dear @realDonaldTrump, Somali immigrants are: 🚔 Cops 🏥 Doctors 🔬 Scientists 🏛 Lawyers 💡 Entrepreneurs 🎓 Teachers and... Human beings.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Stay the fuck out of my state @realDonaldTrump. We don't want you here and I can't wait until you lose on Tuesday.… https://t.co/ol75euiZ1L
Catfish Hunter @GarysGutPile

Stay the fuck out of my state @realDonaldTrump. We don't want you here and I can't wait until you lose on Tuesday.… https://t.co/ol75euiZ1L

Reply Retweet Favorite
Donald Trump's racist comments about Minnesota Somalis met with outrage https://t.co/kLcy1GvZip via @StarTribune
Borzou Daragahi @borzou

Donald Trump's racist comments about Minnesota Somalis met with outrage https://t.co/kLcy1GvZip via @StarTribune

Reply Retweet Favorite
Many people were also quick to point out that Ilhan Omar, a Somali-American from Minnesota, is likely to become a member the Minnesota State Legislature.

On Tuesday, @IlhanMN is set to become first Somali-American to ever be elected to state legislature in our country.… https://t.co/eDWcduNEWR
Al Franken @alfranken

On Tuesday, @IlhanMN is set to become first Somali-American to ever be elected to state legislature in our country.… https://t.co/eDWcduNEWR

Reply Retweet Favorite
Good luck @IlhanMN. Can't wait to see the first Muslim woman member of Congress from my beloved #Minnesota.… https://t.co/fKPykbhl6g
Nihad Awad نهاد عوض @NihadAwad

Good luck @IlhanMN. Can't wait to see the first Muslim woman member of Congress from my beloved #Minnesota.… https://t.co/fKPykbhl6g

Reply Retweet Favorite
Sufferred from radical greatness. That's why we will elect @IlhanMN, a Somali-American refugee, on Tuesday. It's go… https://t.co/G2qsWBOSKT
Abeer Syedah @AbeerSyedah

Sufferred from radical greatness. That's why we will elect @IlhanMN, a Somali-American refugee, on Tuesday. It's go… https://t.co/G2qsWBOSKT

Reply Retweet Favorite
Minnesota has a proud tradition of welcoming immigrants &amp; refugees; glad to have'm! Minneapolis will elect @IlhanMN to MN House on Tuesday!✨
Bridget Kromhout @bridgetkromhout

Minnesota has a proud tradition of welcoming immigrants &amp; refugees; glad to have'm! Minneapolis will elect @IlhanMN to MN House on Tuesday!✨

Reply Retweet Favorite

CORRECTION

Ilhan Omar is running for a seat in the Minnesota State Legislature. An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated she was running for Congress.

