Many Minnesotans Are Angry At Trump Saying Their State Suffered Because Of Somali Refugees

The state may elect its first Somali-American refugee, Ilhan Omar, to Minnesota State Legislature on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Trump told a rally in Minneapolis that "you’ve suffered enough in Minnesota" because of Somali refugees.

Trump stepped up attacks on Muslim refugees, saying they would bring “generations of terrorism” into the US, adding that Minnesota had “suffered enough” since the state has become home to Somali refugees.

“A Trump administration will not admit any refugees without the support of the local community where they are being placed,” Trump said on Sunday. “It’s the least they can do for you. You’ve suffered enough in Minnesota."