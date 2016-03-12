BuzzFeed News

John Legend Had A Very Simple Answer When Trump Jr. Questioned Why People Were Protesting His Father

John Legend Had A Very Simple Answer When Trump Jr. Questioned Why People Were Protesting His Father

It's because he is a racist, duh!

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Last updated on March 12, 2016, at 2:10 p.m. ET

Posted on March 12, 2016, at 5:06 a.m. ET

So if you missed it, Donald Trump had to cancel a rally in Chicago Friday after protesters clashed with his supporters.

The rally was scheduled to take place at the University of Illinois at Chicago Pavilion but lots of protesters turned up and several fights were seen unfolding on live television footage.

An activist is removed by police before the rally was canceled.
An activist is removed by police before the rally was canceled.

Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., had something to say about the protesters on Twitter.

Ha 5 students when asked why they were protesting couldn't even answer. The participation medal/micro aggression generation is pretty sad!
Ha 5 students when asked why they were protesting couldn't even answer. The participation medal/micro aggression generation is pretty sad!

He claimed students didn't even know why they were protesting.

He also retweeted former GOP presidential candidate Newt Gingrich who compared the protesters to fascists.

But singer John Legend wasn't having any of it.

The Grammy winner had a pretty simple explanation for Trump Jr.

And people were pretty pleased with the simple 👏

@johnlegend @DanielT03571138 @DonaldJTrumpJr Lord....the levels to this clapback
@johnlegend @DanielT03571138 @DonaldJTrumpJr Lord....the levels to this clapback

@johnlegend @glamourwilk @DonaldJTrumpJr DAMN JOHN WITH THE SHADE
@johnlegend @glamourwilk @DonaldJTrumpJr DAMN JOHN WITH THE SHADE

.@johnlegend @DonaldJTrumpJr
.@johnlegend @DonaldJTrumpJr

And of course Chrissy Teigen had her husband's back.

@johnlegend got em
@johnlegend got em

Hours after the exchange, CNN tweeted that the singer called Trump racist, and he clapped back again.

👏👏👏

