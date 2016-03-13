Investigation Into Germanwings Crash Urges Lifting Of Medical Confidentiality For Pilots With Mental Health Issues

French investigators revealed the co-pilot who caused the crash had been referred to a psychiatric clinic two weeks prior.

French authorities investigating the deliberate crashing of a Germanwings plane have urged new international regulations on the reporting of pilots' mental health in cases where public safety is at risk.

Investigators released their findings Sunday after an almost year-long investigation into the Germanwings Airbus A320 crash in the French Alps.

Co-pilot Andreas Lubitz, 27, intentionally took the plane out of automatic controls and locked the captain out of the cockpit before it crashed killing all 150 people on board on Mar. 24, 2015.

Lubitz had been treated for depression in the past and had consulted several doctors about his health in the weeks before the crash.

Speaking at a press conference in France on Sunday, BEA (the French air crash investigation agency) chief investigator Arnaud Desjardin revealed a doctor had referred Lubitz to a psychiatric clinic two weeks before crash.

But doctors did not inform authorities about concerns for his mental health because of patient confidentiality.

"On the day of the accident the co-pilot should not have been flying due to the recommendations of his doctor. Due to regulations he should have self-declared and taken himself off duty," Desjardin said.

