VX Nerve Agent Was Used To Assassinate Kim Jong Un's Half Brother, Police Say

Kim Jong Nam, who was known for his criticism of North Korea's leadership, was killed with a chemical weapon last week at an airport in Malaysia.

The mysterious substance used to assassinate the half-brother of North Korea's leader last week has been identified as a VX nerve agent, a chemical listed by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction, Malaysian authorities said Friday.

Kim Jong Nam, 46, who was known for his criticism of North Korea's regime, was killed on Feb. 13 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Kim died from a seizure on the way to the hospital after complaining he felt unwell following an incident where a woman daubed or sprayed a chemical onto his face.

A preliminary laboratory report confirmed the VX nerve agent was found on Kim Jong Nam's eye and face, Khalid Abu Bakar, Malaysia’s inspector general of police, said in a brief statement Friday.

VX is an extremely toxic, odorless, and tasteless manmade chemical warfare agent developed in the 1950s. Exposure to the substance can cause symptoms to appear within seconds and eventually lead to respiratory failure. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, VX is the most potent of all nerve agents.

"It is possible that any visible VX liquid contact on the skin, unless washed off immediately, would be lethal," the CDC states.

North Korea is widely believed to have one of the world's largest stockpiles of chemical weapons, something the reclusive nation has denied in the past.

Malaysian police previously said they were looking for a North Korean embassy staff member in relation to the death of Kim, the half-brother of the secretive country’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

On Wednesday, Bakar told reporters that authorities were looking for the second secretary of North Korea's embassy in Kuala Lumpur and an employee of North Korea's state-owned airline Air Koryo, the Associated Press reported.

"We hope that the Korean embassy will cooperate with us, allow us to interview them and interview them quickly," he said. "If not, we will compel them to come to us."

Pyongyang strongly denied having any involvement in Kim Jong Nam's death, accusing Malaysian officials of fabricating evidence for its arch-foe South Korea.