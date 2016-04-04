First Boats Carrying Migrants Deported From Greece Arrive In Turkey

The controversial EU resettlement deal will see people who have traveled to Greece returned to Turkey.

Two boats left the Greek island of Lesbos Monday morning and arrived in Dikili in western Turkey.



The EU's border agency, Frontex, told the BBC that 131 people were on board, most from Pakistan.



Another boat is expected to leave the island of Chios later Monday. A total of 202 people will be deported.

"All of the migrants returned are from Pakistan except for two migrants from Syria who returned voluntarily," Giorgos Kyritsis, a spokesman for a government refugee crisis committee, told state TV.

"There is no timetable for returns. Examining [asylum] applications will take some time."