BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Eminem Has Attacked Donald Trump In A Fiery Rap And People Are Torn

celebrity

Eminem Has Attacked Donald Trump In A Fiery Rap And People Are Torn

"Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for. ‘Cause that’s how he gets his fucking rocks off and he’s orange."

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Headshot of Alicia Melville-Smith

Alicia Melville-Smith

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 11, 2017, at 7:28 a.m. ET

Eminem attacked President Donald Trump in a blistering rap performed at the BET Hip Hop Awards Tuesday and it is getting a lot of attention.

The FULL verse that EVERYBODY is talking about! @eminem BODIED THIS! #HipHopAwards
BET @BET

The FULL verse that EVERYBODY is talking about! @eminem BODIED THIS! #HipHopAwards

Reply Retweet Favorite

In the scathing performance, Eminem targeted Trump over North Korea, his response to the hurricane in Puerto Rico, white supremacy, and economic policy.

Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for
‘Cause that’s how he gets his fucking rocks off and he’s orange

From his endorsement of Bannon
Support from the Klansmen
Tiki torches in hand for the soldier that’s black
And comes home from Iraq
And is still told to go back to Africa

The rapper did not hold back.

And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his
I’m drawing, in the sand, a line
You’re either for or against
And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split
On who you should stand beside
I’ll do it for you with this:
Fuck you!

Many people have applauded Eminem for his performance.

eminem delivers the clearest and most beautiful anti trump moment.
jackantonoff @jackantonoff

eminem delivers the clearest and most beautiful anti trump moment.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
#Eminem stated nothing but the truth in his #HipHopAwards freestyle ✊
Rodney @DJTriumph

#Eminem stated nothing but the truth in his #HipHopAwards freestyle ✊

Reply Retweet Favorite
It's so important what Eminem has just done. People who say that musicians should stick to entertainment are afraid of the power of music.
Musa Okwonga @Okwonga

It's so important what Eminem has just done. People who say that musicians should stick to entertainment are afraid of the power of music.

Reply Retweet Favorite
right now Trump and his generals are in the War Room working on a diss track about Eminem
Matt Oswalt @MattOswaltVA

right now Trump and his generals are in the War Room working on a diss track about Eminem

Reply Retweet Favorite
I appreciate you @Eminem ✊🏾
Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7

I appreciate you @Eminem ✊🏾

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Shees… https://t.co/WFz7BN4ze0
LeBron James @KingJames

Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Shees… https://t.co/WFz7BN4ze0

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, many people were quick to point out that the rapper has made some problematic statements in the past.

Eminem blasts @POTUS &amp; his base &amp; liberals applaud him- just a reminder that this is the same guy that rapped about murdering his wife. 🤔
Corryn 🇺🇸 @Corrynmb

Eminem blasts @POTUS &amp; his base &amp; liberals applaud him- just a reminder that this is the same guy that rapped about murdering his wife. 🤔

Reply Retweet Favorite
Ah yes. @Eminem a moral compass who's been arrested, rapped about assaulting his wife, sued by his mother &amp; anti-LGBT. Real people's champ.
Britt McHenry @BrittMcHenry

Ah yes. @Eminem a moral compass who's been arrested, rapped about assaulting his wife, sued by his mother &amp; anti-LGBT. Real people's champ.

Reply Retweet Favorite
PSA: Eminem hates women - no matter their race - just as much as Trump does
Sophie WilkINson @sophwilkinson

PSA: Eminem hates women - no matter their race - just as much as Trump does

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And others were just confused about what decade they were in.

Eminem Kid Rock &amp; Lindsay Lohan all trending. I'm off to buy a Nokia and reopen my MySpace
Mike @ChrisLong193

Eminem Kid Rock &amp; Lindsay Lohan all trending. I'm off to buy a Nokia and reopen my MySpace

Reply Retweet Favorite
#LindsayLohan and #Eminem are trending...
Breaking News @newnewspage

#LindsayLohan and #Eminem are trending...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Now we wait.

Damn #Eminem went hard on Trump. Now let's wait for the 'Tweet'
Edward Carayol @Ghettowhisperer

Damn #Eminem went hard on Trump. Now let's wait for the 'Tweet'

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT