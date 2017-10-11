Eminem Has Attacked Donald Trump In A Fiery Rap And People Are Torn
"Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for. ‘Cause that’s how he gets his fucking rocks off and he’s orange."
Eminem attacked President Donald Trump in a blistering rap performed at the BET Hip Hop Awards Tuesday and it is getting a lot of attention.
In the scathing performance, Eminem targeted Trump over North Korea, his response to the hurricane in Puerto Rico, white supremacy, and economic policy.
Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for
‘Cause that’s how he gets his fucking rocks off and he’s orange
From his endorsement of Bannon
Support from the Klansmen
Tiki torches in hand for the soldier that’s black
And comes home from Iraq
And is still told to go back to Africa
The rapper did not hold back.
And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his
I’m drawing, in the sand, a line
You’re either for or against
And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split
On who you should stand beside
I’ll do it for you with this:
Fuck you!
Many people have applauded Eminem for his performance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
However, many people were quick to point out that the rapper has made some problematic statements in the past.
ADVERTISEMENT
And others were just confused about what decade they were in.
Now we wait.
-
Alicia Melville-Smith is a homepage editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Alicia Melville-Smith at alicia.melville-smith@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.