Donald Trump Is Not Happy With "SNL" Making Fun Of Him

"Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks!" the Republican presidential candidate posted on Twitter.

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Last updated on October 16, 2016, at 10:49 a.m. ET

Posted on October 16, 2016, at 7:48 a.m. ET

In recent weeks, Saturday Night Live has targeted presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in several skits about the two debates.

Saturday Night Live @nbcsnl

Alec Baldwin's performance as Trump has been widely celebrated, while Kate McKinnon does a spot-on Clinton.

Twitter / @JesseBerney
Twitter / @igorvolsky
Twitter / @HuntFrig
But not everyone is a fan of the show's sketches. After Saturday night's show, Trump made his unhappiness with the skit clear.

Twitter / @realDonaldTrump

The response to his tweet was, well, 🔥🔥🔥.

Twitter: @mickyb273
Twitter: @Pundamentalism
Twitter: @tonyposnanski
Trump's musing on Sunday was a little different to how he felt the day after he hosted SNL last year.

Twitter / @realDonaldTrump

Rigged!

