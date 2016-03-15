BuzzFeed News

14 Images That Show Just How Desperate Refugees Are To Reach Safety In Europe

More than 1,000 refugees and migrants forded a swollen river in an attempt to cross from Greece to Macedonia.

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Alicia Melville-Smith

BuzzFeed News Reporter, UK

Posted on March 15, 2016, at 7:46 a.m. ET

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Macedonian police detained refugees who crossed a swollen river from Greece Monday and sent them back to a makeshift camp.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Greek authorities told the Associated Press that scores of refugees had been returned to the waterlogged tent city in the village of Idomeni.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

And a Macedonian police official said Tuesday that they had sent about 600 migrants and refugees back to Greece, Reuters reported.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

A thousand refugees and migrants made a mass crossing at an unguarded section of the Greek/Macedonia border Monday.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

The migrants and refugees were seen desperately attempting to cross the river, many carrying children and possessions on their backs.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

At least 1,000 managed to enter Macedonia after fording the stream. Up to 700 were detained as soon as they arrived.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Three Afghan refugees are believed to have drowned while trying to cross the river, Macedonian state TV reported.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

The two men and a woman were part of a group attempting to cross near the village of Moin, four kilometers west of Idomeni.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

About 15,000 migrants and refugees have been camped at Idomeni hoping to travel to Macedonia for several weeks.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Aid agencies say conditions in the border camps are appalling, with heavy rain leaving tents waterlogged.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

In a statement, Save the Children said Macedonian authorities were returning refugees, including children, "shivering, wet, and disorientated" back to the camps they had just fled.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

EU leaders and Turkey will meet this week to discuss a possible solution to the crisis, including sending all migrants and refugees in Greece back to Turkey.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

But charities have criticized the plan, calling it inhumane and legally flawed.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

