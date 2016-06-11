Celebrities And Fans Pay Tribute To Singer Christina Grimmie
"My heart hurts hearing this news," Nick Jonas said.
Singer and YouTube star Christina Grimmie was shot and killed after performing at a concert in Orlando, Florida, on Friday night. She was 22.
The former contestant on The Voice performed with the band Before You Exit at the Plaza Live and stayed to sign autographs after the show, according to the Orlando Police Department. She was shot by a man who then turned the gun on himself.
Heartbroken fans and celebrities paid tribute to Grimmie as the news broke and #PrayForChristina trended on Twitter.
Her coach on The Voice, Adam Levine, said he was "sad" and "shocked" by her death:
ADVERTISEMENT
Christina Aguilera, a former judge on the show, also shared her grief:
Singer Demi Lovato also paid tribute:
As did Nick Jonas:
ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Rachel Platten, whom Grimmie had supported on tour, posted of her grief.
And singer Halsey:
Kat Perkins, who was on The Voice with Grimmie, shared her condolences:
As did fellow Voice performer Sisaundra Lewis:
ADVERTISEMENT
And the show's official Twitter account:
The Voice contestant Bria Kelly described Grimmie as her best friend.
Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale offered her prayers:
ADVERTISEMENT
As did Teen Wolf and Arrow actor Colton Haynes:
American actress, model, and YouTube personality Trisha Paytas called the shooting "heartbreaking":
American musician Kevin K.O. Olusola, best known as the beatboxer of the vocal band Pentatonix, sent his condolences to her family:
ADVERTISEMENT
Actor and YouTube star Anthony Quintal:
AJ Rafael, a musician and friend of Grimmie:
Canadian singer Kiesa Rae Ellestad:
Before You Exit, the band performing with Grimmie earlier in the evening, called her a "loving, caring, beautiful person":
ADVERTISEMENT
Many fans began sharing videos of Grimmie's performances on The Voice and some of her YouTube covers.
-
Alicia Melville-Smith is a homepage editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Alicia Melville-Smith at alicia.melville-smith@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.