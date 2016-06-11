BuzzFeed News

Celebrities And Fans Pay Tribute To Singer Christina Grimmie

Celebrities And Fans Pay Tribute To Singer Christina Grimmie

"My heart hurts hearing this news," Nick Jonas said.

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Posted on June 11, 2016, at 4:13 a.m. ET

Singer and YouTube star Christina Grimmie was shot and killed after performing at a concert in Orlando, Florida, on Friday night. She was 22.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The former contestant on The Voice performed with the band Before You Exit at the Plaza Live and stayed to sign autographs after the show, according to the Orlando Police Department. She was shot by a man who then turned the gun on himself.

Heartbroken fans and celebrities paid tribute to Grimmie as the news broke and #PrayForChristina trended on Twitter.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Her coach on The Voice, Adam Levine, said he was "sad" and "shocked" by her death:

Christina Aguilera, a former judge on the show, also shared her grief:

Christina Aguilera @xtina

Singer Demi Lovato also paid tribute:

Demi Lovato @ddlovato

Demi Lovato @ddlovato

As did Nick Jonas:

Nick Jonas @nickjonas

Singer Rachel Platten, whom Grimmie had supported on tour, posted of her grief.

Rachel Platten @RachelPlatten

And singer Halsey:

h @halsey

Kat Perkins, who was on The Voice with Grimmie, shared her condolences:

Kat Perkins @katperkinsmusic

As did fellow Voice performer Sisaundra Lewis:

Sisaundra @Sisaundra

And the show's official Twitter account:

The Voice @NBCTheVoice

The Voice contestant Bria Kelly described Grimmie as her best friend.

Bria Kelly @BriaKelly

Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale offered her prayers:

Lucy Hale @lucyhale

Lucy Hale @lucyhale

As did Teen Wolf and Arrow actor Colton Haynes:

Colton Haynes @ColtonLHaynes

American actress, model, and YouTube personality Trisha Paytas called the shooting "heartbreaking":

Trisha Paytas @trishapaytas

Trisha Paytas @trishapaytas

American musician Kevin K.O. Olusola, best known as the beatboxer of the vocal band Pentatonix, sent his condolences to her family:

Kevin K.O. Olusola @KOlusola

Actor and YouTube star Anthony Quintal:

Anthony Quintal @LOHANTHONY

AJ Rafael, a musician and friend of Grimmie:

aj rafael @ajRAFAEL

Canadian singer Kiesa Rae Ellestad:

Kiesza @Kiesza

Before You Exit, the band performing with Grimmie earlier in the evening, called her a "loving, caring, beautiful person":

Before You Exitâ @beforeyouexit

Many fans began sharing videos of Grimmie's performances on The Voice and some of her YouTube covers.

marc â¡ @agbslost

andrea @burstincolor

Pop Crave @PopCrave

