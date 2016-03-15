Car Bomb Kills Man In Berlin
The car exploded in the German capital early Tuesday.
A car bomb killed a man in Berlin Tuesday, police say.
The car exploded, killing the 43-year-old driver, in the German capital's western district of Charlottenburg at about 8 a.m. local time, police spokesperson Carsten Mueller told the Associated Press.
"Investigators are working on the assumption that it was an explosive device that caused this," Mueller said.
He said investigators were still attempting to determine the man's identity.
In a tweet, Berlin police said the car exploded while in motion and then flipped.
They closed the streets surrounding the explosion while forensic officers investigated.
Police said there was no evidence the car bomb was terror-related.
Alicia Melville-Smith is a homepage editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
