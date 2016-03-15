BuzzFeed News

Car Bomb Kills Man In Berlin

The car exploded in the German capital early Tuesday.

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Posted on March 15, 2016, at 6:35 a.m. ET

A car bomb killed a man in Berlin Tuesday, police say.

Gemäß unserer Kolleg. vort Ort, ist der PKW während der Fahrt explodiert und hat sich dann überschlagen. ^yt
Polizei Berlin @polizeiberlin

Gemäß unserer Kolleg. vort Ort, ist der PKW während der Fahrt explodiert und hat sich dann überschlagen. ^yt

The car exploded, killing the 43-year-old driver, in the German capital's western district of Charlottenburg at about 8 a.m. local time, police spokesperson Carsten Mueller told the Associated Press.

"Investigators are working on the assumption that it was an explosive device that caused this," Mueller said.

He said investigators were still attempting to determine the man's identity.

Berlin car bomb looks very professional, pointed charge, only killed driver, no bystanders. Interesting signature.
Julian Reichelt @jreichelt

Berlin car bomb looks very professional, pointed charge, only killed driver, no bystanders. Interesting signature.

In a tweet, Berlin police said the car exploded while in motion and then flipped.

They closed the streets surrounding the explosion while forensic officers investigated.

Police said there was no evidence the car bomb was terror-related.

