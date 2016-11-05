Beyoncé Gave A Powerful Speech In Support Of Hillary

"Less than 100 years ago women did not have the right to vote. Look how far we’ve come from having no voice to being on the brink of making history."

On Friday night, Beyoncé, her husband Jay Z, Chance The Rapper, and other hip-hop stars performed at a political rally for Hillary Clinton in Cleveland, Ohio.

The concert was largely aimed at encouraging young, black voters to head to the polls on Tuesday.

After the performances, Clinton thanked Beyoncé, calling her an "inspiration to so many."

"When I see them here, this passion and energy and intensity, I don’t even know where to begin," Clinton said. "Because this is what America is, my friends."

Clinton said both Beyoncé and Jay Z have used their music and celebrity for good.

"I thank Beyoncé for standing up and showing the world we are strongest when we look out for each other," she said. "And I thank Jay for addressing in his music some of our greatest challenges in the country. Poverty, racism, the urgent need for criminal justice reform."