BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Little Girl Dressed Up As A Hot Dog During Princess Week And She's The Hero We Need

news

A Little Girl Dressed Up As A Hot Dog During Princess Week And She's The Hero We Need

Be the #HotDogPrincess you want to see in the world.

By Alicia Melville-Smith and Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Alicia Melville-Smith

Alicia Melville-Smith

BuzzFeed News Reporter, UK

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on June 5, 2016, at 12:34 p.m. ET

Posted on June 4, 2016, at 9:53 a.m. ET

This is Ainsley. She is 5. During Princess Week at her dance class she decided she would rather dress as a hot dog.

It was princess day at dance and one little girl came as a hot dog I have never admired someone more
Grayson Lamontagne @graysonl3

It was princess day at dance and one little girl came as a hot dog I have never admired someone more

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ainsley is the hero of our modern time.

Pictures of Ainsley started being shared widely on Twitter last week after being picked up by popular comedy accounts, as well as by YouTube star Tyler Oakley.

I LOVE THIS SO MUCH 😂
mean plastic @meanpIastic

I LOVE THIS SO MUCH 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

At one point #HotDogPrincess was trending as the photos went viral.

People loved Ainsley's strong and original fashion choice.

Since when are being a hot dog and being a princess two mutually exclusive things? This girl makes total sense to me https://t.co/h1Dp1m9zcB
Egg Martin @genovianne

Since when are being a hot dog and being a princess two mutually exclusive things? This girl makes total sense to me https://t.co/h1Dp1m9zcB

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is an even better picture. You're a hero, hot dog princess. https://t.co/mnNVMn7ZZ7
Alexandria Neonakis @Beavs

This is an even better picture. You're a hero, hot dog princess. https://t.co/mnNVMn7ZZ7

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The original photos were posted in mid-May by Sarah Nativi and her friend Grayson Lamontagne, who teach at Holly Springs School of Dance in North Carolina.

The fact that one of the girls I assist for came to princess day as a hotdog made my week
Sarah Nativi @sarahnicole103

The fact that one of the girls I assist for came to princess day as a hotdog made my week

Reply Retweet Favorite

Nativi told BuzzFeed News the story behind the photos:

Well, the last few weeks of dance class we let the girls dress up and this week was Princess Week, so we were expecting all of the girls to come in their princess dresses.

When [Ainsley] got there everyone was so surprised but we loved it and thought it was great that she wanted to wear a hot dog costume. We all took pictures because we thought it was funny that she came to Princess Week as a hot dog.

She added that Ainsley wore the costume because it was her favorite.

"She loves princesses, but she wanted to be original and wear a hot dog costume instead," she said. "She wore a princess costume underneath it and said she was a princess on the inside!"

Lamontagne told BuzzFeed News that she couldn't stop talking about Ainsley's amazing costume to all of her friends.

Ainsley and Lamontagne, far left.
Grayson Lamontagne

Ainsley and Lamontagne, far left.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The whole next week I couldn't stop telling everyone about it and they couldn't stop talking about how precious it was and how it made their whole week," she said.

She said she decided to tweet the photos because she loved how comfortable Ainsley was in her own skin.

"I wanted to share the pictures first of all because it was so innocent and cute, and also because I was so impressed with how confident a little girl could be with herself to just wear whatever she liked the best," she said. "Her parents and I agree that it's a great message for young girls and they are, as I can imagine, very proud of Ainsley."

She said she was shocked when she came back from the gym and noticed the tweet had hundreds of retweets.

Grayson Lamontagne

"At first it kinda freaked me out because it's not my child, but her parents seem to be enjoying it," she said.

Ainsley's dad tweeted that he couldn't believe she had gone viral.

No parent is ready to learn that their daughter is trending... #hotdogprincess Best part is it was all her idea!
Brandon E Turner @turnerbrandon

No parent is ready to learn that their daughter is trending... #hotdogprincess Best part is it was all her idea!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Ainsley ended up being invited to open the school's spring recital on Saturday and got out her favorite costume once again.

Always be yourself.🌭❤️
Holly Springs Dance @marilynhssod

Always be yourself.🌭❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite
Look who helped kick off the #hssod recital! Keep being yourself, #hotdogprincess
Brandon E Turner @turnerbrandon

Look who helped kick off the #hssod recital! Keep being yourself, #hotdogprincess

Reply Retweet Favorite

Nativi said Ainsley had really enjoyed her time in the spotlight.

"I was backstage while she opened the show and it went great," she told BuzzFeed News. "The studio director asked her a few questions about why she wore it and she had a lot of fun yesterday during the show!"

And she was once again a hit.

In a world full of princesses, dare to be a hot dog 🌭👑 #hotdogprincess
Jillian Ackerman @JillianAckerman

In a world full of princesses, dare to be a hot dog 🌭👑 #hotdogprincess

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Told y'all she was from HSSOD😏🌭 #hotdogprincess
Faith Dickson @faithdance143

Told y'all she was from HSSOD😏🌭 #hotdogprincess

Reply Retweet Favorite
Saw the #hotdogprincess live last night!
Hank Dickson @HSWATCH

Saw the #hotdogprincess live last night!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Truer words have never been spoken.

Be the #hotdogprincess you want to see in the world.
badass superstar @call_me_mitzi

Be the #hotdogprincess you want to see in the world.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Never change, Ainsley. Never change.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT