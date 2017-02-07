BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Barack Obama Went Kitesurfing In The Caribbean And He Is Really Happy About It

world

Barack Obama Went Kitesurfing In The Caribbean And He Is Really Happy About It

Look at Obama riding that wave.

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Headshot of Alicia Melville-Smith

Alicia Melville-Smith

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 7, 2017, at 9:08 a.m. ET

President Barack Obama appears to have been having a really great time since the end of his second term in the White House.

Last week, he was spotted looking carefree and casual on holiday in the British Virgin Islands with British billionaire Richard Branson.

Obama's on vacation with the hat backwards. He's never coming back.
Philip Lewis @Phil_Lewis_

Obama's on vacation with the hat backwards. He's never coming back.

Reply Retweet Favorite

He was wearing his hat backward and everything.

Obama really in the BVI in flip flops just chillin
Amat Victoria Curamॐ @BR_Nation

Obama really in the BVI in flip flops just chillin

Reply Retweet Favorite

And now new photos from the trip appear to show the former president having a blast while picking up a new water sport.

Loved offering @barackobama the chance to learn to kitesurf – here’s how he got on https://t.co/5hwjOvy2TK
Richard Branson @richardbranson

Loved offering @barackobama the chance to learn to kitesurf – here’s how he got on https://t.co/5hwjOvy2TK

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

He learned to kitesurf...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Jack Brockway / Via youtube.com

...and got properly into it.

Jack Brockway

LOOK HOW HAPPY HE IS!

Jack Brockway/Virgin.com

According to Branson, it took Obama two days before he stood up on the board.

Jack Brockway/Virgin.com
Jack Brockway/Virgin.com

Branson said he had challenged Obama to learn to kitesurf, before he picked up foilboarding.

"We were neck and neck until the last run on the last day, when I got up on the foilboard and screamed along for over 50 meters, three feet above the water. I was feeling very pleased with myself, only to look over and see Barack go 100 meters on his kiteboard! I had to doff my cap to him and celebrate his victory," Branson wrote on his blog.

You can see a video of the pair in action here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT