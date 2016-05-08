More Than 70 People Died After Two Buses Collided With An Oil Tanker In Afghanistan

Dozens of others were injured when all three vehicles burst into flames after the accident, officials said.

Injured Afghan men lie in an ambulance after the accident.

More than 70 people were killed after two buses and a fuel tanker collided on a major highway in Afghanistan Sunday, officials said.

The death toll had risen to 73, up from an earlier estimate of 52, health officials told the BBC and CNN.

Ghazni province governor Jawed Salangi told the Associated Press.