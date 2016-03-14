American Sailor Arrested In Japan After Tourist Was Allegedly Raped

Police said the Japanese tourist was allegedly raped on the island of Okinawa.

Marine Corps helicopters and transport planes are seen on a tarmac in Okinawa.





An American sailor has been arrested in Japan after a Japanese tourist was allegedly raped on the island of Okinawa.

Japan protested to the U.S. Monday after Justin Castellanos, 24, was arrested Sunday. Police said he was suspected of sexually assaulting a 40-year-old woman as she slept in her hotel, the Associated Press reported.

Castellanos has not been formally charged.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga call the incident "extremely regrettable" and said the Japanese government had demanded Washington tighten discipline among U.S. personnel at Okinawa.

