Everyone Is Super Confused About Trump's "Last Night In Sweden" Comments

"What happened in Sweden last night?"

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Last updated on February 19, 2017, at 12:02 p.m. ET

Posted on February 19, 2017, at 5:03 a.m. ET

During a rally in Florida on Saturday night, President Donald Trump said "look at what's happening last night in Sweden."

Trump, discussing terror, seamlessly mentions incident "last night in Sweden". There was NO "incident" in Sweden l… https://t.co/AihJq35Vqh
Steve Kopack @SteveKopack

Trump, discussing terror, seamlessly mentions incident "last night in Sweden". There was NO "incident" in Sweden l… https://t.co/AihJq35Vqh

During a speech on US security Trump said: "Here's the bottom line, we've got to keep our country safe ... You look at what's happening in Germany, you look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They're having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what's happening in Brussels, you look at what's happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice, take a look at Paris."

People were confused.

Twitter / @hypoclever
Twitter / @cagedbird416
Twitter / @nvuono
Swedes were especially confused.

Twitter / @jenslennartsson
Twitter / @JeMaAnd
Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj
Carl Bildt @carlbildt

Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj

This is the country's former prime minister.

Twitter / @lipgloss_bitch
And so the people turned to @Sweden on Twitter to answer their many questions.

Twitter / @Sweden

The official account, which is run by a different Swedish citizen each week, was being manned by school librarian Emma Johansson at the time of Trump's comments.

Twitter / @Sweden

As @Sweden and others suggested, Trump may have been talking about a segment on Fox News that discussed the country.

Twitter / @Sweden
turns out "what happened last night in Sweden" actually just means "last night I was watching Tucker Carlson talk a… https://t.co/WYukzIm8je
Ashley Feinberg @ashleyfeinberg

turns out "what happened last night in Sweden" actually just means "last night I was watching Tucker Carlson talk a… https://t.co/WYukzIm8je

The segment in question aired during Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Because this is 2017, eventually #LastNightInSweden began to trend on Twitter as people made fun of Trump.

Twitter / @alyoooooop
Twitter / @interrobang
Twitter / @twitrarn
Twitter / @PeterDrougge

As for what exactly Trump thinks happened in Sweden last night? We remain in the dark.

