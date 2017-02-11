A Newspaper Used A Picture Of Alec Baldwin In "SNL" Instead Of Donald Trump

Apparently Alec Baldwin's impersonations of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live are really, really convincing.

On Friday, the Dominican newspaper El Nacional published a photo of Baldwin as the president in a news article about Trump and Israel.

@craigmelvin @AlecBaldwin is so good at doing Trump @ElNacional_RD used his picture instead of the latter.

Dear El Nacional, Alec Baldwin will be pleased as punch. But let's hope the Dominican Republic isn't added to Trump… https://t.co/B9TnXFs5ss

In the past, Trump has made it clear that he does not think much of Baldwin's portrayals of him.

Trump is less likely to be amused by the mistake.

El Nacional posted an apology on its website on Sunday:

"The picture was sent that day by the Associated Press (AP) with the name of the actor and the program, but was placed as if it were the one of Trump.

"El Nacional apologizes to the readers and to all those who felt affected by the publication."