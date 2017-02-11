BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Newspaper Used A Picture Of Alec Baldwin In "SNL" Instead Of Donald Trump

world

A Newspaper Used A Picture Of Alec Baldwin In "SNL" Instead Of Donald Trump

Whoops!

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Headshot of Alicia Melville-Smith

Alicia Melville-Smith

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 11, 2017, at 9:12 a.m. ET

Apparently Alec Baldwin's impersonations of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live are really, really convincing.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com

On Friday, the Dominican newspaper El Nacional published a photo of Baldwin as the president in a news article about Trump and Israel.

El Nacional / Via Twitter: @SalHernandez

Whoops!

El Nacional / Via elnacional.com.do

People mostly just thought it was pretty funny.

. @AlecBaldwin.@realDonaldTrump A REAL STORY in the El Nacional newspaper in Santo Domingo. Serious article about… https://t.co/8imu3Zp9dj
Nilupul Fernando @NilupulFernando

. @AlecBaldwin.@realDonaldTrump A REAL STORY in the El Nacional newspaper in Santo Domingo. Serious article about… https://t.co/8imu3Zp9dj

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
That moment when @AlecBaldwin IS in fact Donald Trump. Hoy es viernes y @ElNacional_RD lo sabe.
abvn @abvn

That moment when @AlecBaldwin IS in fact Donald Trump. Hoy es viernes y @ElNacional_RD lo sabe.

Reply Retweet Favorite
If @ElNacionalWeb uses a @melissamccarthy pic for Sean Spicer I'm subscribing.
Andrés Echevarría @Politiminds

If @ElNacionalWeb uses a @melissamccarthy pic for Sean Spicer I'm subscribing.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@craigmelvin @AlecBaldwin is so good at doing Trump @ElNacional_RD used his picture instead of the latter.
Carlos Ocumarez @Cocumarez

@craigmelvin @AlecBaldwin is so good at doing Trump @ElNacional_RD used his picture instead of the latter.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Dear El Nacional, Alec Baldwin will be pleased as punch. But let's hope the Dominican Republic isn't added to Trump… https://t.co/B9TnXFs5ss
Sharon Gibson @SharonGibson3

Dear El Nacional, Alec Baldwin will be pleased as punch. But let's hope the Dominican Republic isn't added to Trump… https://t.co/B9TnXFs5ss

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is less likely to be amused by the mistake.

In the past, Trump has made it clear that he does not think much of Baldwin's portrayals of him.

Twitter/@realDonaldTrump

El Nacional posted an apology on its website on Sunday:

"The picture was sent that day by the Associated Press (AP) with the name of the actor and the program, but was placed as if it were the one of Trump.

"El Nacional apologizes to the readers and to all those who felt affected by the publication."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT