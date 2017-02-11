A Newspaper Used A Picture Of Alec Baldwin In "SNL" Instead Of Donald Trump
Whoops!
Apparently Alec Baldwin's impersonations of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live are really, really convincing.
On Friday, the Dominican newspaper El Nacional published a photo of Baldwin as the president in a news article about Trump and Israel.
Whoops!
People mostly just thought it was pretty funny.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trump is less likely to be amused by the mistake.
In the past, Trump has made it clear that he does not think much of Baldwin's portrayals of him.
El Nacional posted an apology on its website on Sunday:
"The picture was sent that day by the Associated Press (AP) with the name of the actor and the program, but was placed as if it were the one of Trump.
"El Nacional apologizes to the readers and to all those who felt affected by the publication."
-
Alicia Melville-Smith is a homepage editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Alicia Melville-Smith at alicia.melville-smith@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.